$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
HYBRID XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour SOFTEX BLACK
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD boasts a potent combination of performance and efficiency. Powered by a hybrid system, it seamlessly integrates a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with electric motors, delivering an impressive balance of power and fuel economy. The XSE trim accentuates sporty aesthetics with its unique design elements and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is adorned with premium materials and advanced technology, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. The Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) enhances traction and stability, ensuring a confident driving experience in various road conditions. Safety features, including Toyota Safety Sense, further elevate the RAV4 Hybrid XSE's appeal. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916