Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine producing 219 horsepower. It features an electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction. The interior includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, offering adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. It has LED headlights, keyless entry, and dual-zone climate control. With an EPA-estimated 41 MPG city, it balances efficiency and practicality, making it a strong choice for daily commuting and road trips. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota RAV4

42,822 KM

Details Description Features

$40,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12160860

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,785

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,822KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV1NW139670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA39670
  • Mileage 42,822 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE AWD is a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine producing 219 horsepower. It features an electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction. The interior includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, offering adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and automatic emergency braking. It has LED headlights, keyless entry, and dual-zone climate control. With an EPA-estimated 41 MPG city, it balances efficiency and practicality, making it a strong choice for daily commuting and road trips. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAV4 Hybrid LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD 550 KM $55,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr SE Htbk 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Toyota Yaris 5 Dr SE Htbk 4A 64,311 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT 16,037 KM $57,997 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,785

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4