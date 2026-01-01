Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2022 Toyota RAV4

82,595 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

13499117

2022 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

Used
82,595KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3NC290414

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,595 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

