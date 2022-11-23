$51,872+ tax & licensing
855-996-3023
2022 Toyota RAV4
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9329326
- Stock #: PB03428
- VIN: 2T3BWRFV4NW141347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Some key features include a CLOTH/HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, rain sensing windshield wipers, push button start, daytime running lamps, 8 airbags, alloy wheels and more. Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Rav4 comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.