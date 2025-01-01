$65,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$65,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA44692
- Mileage 41,441 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Limited AWD 7-Passenger offers a refined blend of efficiency, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine and dual electric motors, it delivers 245 horsepower with excellent fuel economy at approximately 6.7?L/100?km. The Limited trim features AWD, heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and a heated steering wheel. Technology includes a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM, and Wi-Fi. Safety highlights include blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Additional conveniences include power sliding doors and a hands-free power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
