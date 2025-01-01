Menu
The 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Limited AWD 7-Passenger offers a refined blend of efficiency, comfort, and versatility. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder hybrid engine and dual electric motors, it delivers 245 horsepower with excellent fuel economy at approximately 6.7?L/100?km. The Limited trim features AWD, heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and a heated steering wheel. Technology includes a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM, and Wi-Fi. Safety highlights include blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Additional conveniences include power sliding doors and a hands-free power liftgate. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota Sienna

41,441 KM

$65,888

2022 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass

12841591

2022 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,888

Used
41,441KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC6NS044692

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA44692
  • Mileage 41,441 KM

Sienna Limited AWD 7-Pass

$65,888

2022 Toyota Sienna