2022 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab--TRD Sport Edition

2022 Toyota Tacoma

31,587 KM

Details Description Features

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Contact Seller

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
31,587KM
Used
VIN 3TYDZ5BN9NT010287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T24025949A
  • Mileage 31,587 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---2022 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab--TRD Sport Edition--- Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Off-Road Tires
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2022 Toyota Tacoma