2022 Toyota Tacoma
Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN5NT012327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TC49796A
- Mileage 90,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Toyota Tacoma Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
