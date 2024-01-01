Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Toyota Tacoma Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD<br /><br />4WD.<br /><br /><br />Awards:<br />* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2022 Toyota Tacoma

90,506 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
90,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN5NT012327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC49796A
  • Mileage 90,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Toyota Tacoma Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

4WD.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

2022 Toyota Tacoma