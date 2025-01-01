$39,898+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA09117
- Mileage 21,044 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid XLE combines style, efficiency, and advanced features. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 219 horsepower, with Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive for added control. The cabin includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and JBL audio. Dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting enhance comfort. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a hands-free power liftgate. With refined design, smart storage, and impressive fuel economy, the Venza XLE delivers a premium hybrid SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
