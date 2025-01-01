Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid XLE combines style, efficiency, and advanced features. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 219 horsepower, with Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive for added control. The cabin includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and JBL audio. Dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting enhance comfort. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a hands-free power liftgate. With refined design, smart storage, and impressive fuel economy, the Venza XLE delivers a premium hybrid SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Toyota Venza

21,044 KM

Details Description Features

$39,898

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Watch This Vehicle
12613630

2022 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza XLE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12613630
  2. 12613630
  3. 12613630
  4. 12613630
  5. 12613630
  6. 12613630
  7. 12613630
  8. 12613630
  9. 12613630
  10. 12613630
  11. 12613630
  12. 12613630
  13. 12613630
  14. 12613630
  15. 12613630
  16. 12613630
  17. 12613630
  18. 12613630
  19. 12613630
  20. 12613630
  21. 12613630
  22. 12613630
  23. 12613630
  24. 12613630
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,898

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,044KM
VIN JTEAAAAH4NJ109117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA09117
  • Mileage 21,044 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid XLE combines style, efficiency, and advanced features. It is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine producing 219 horsepower, with Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive for added control. The cabin includes SofTex-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and JBL audio. Dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting enhance comfort. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a hands-free power liftgate. With refined design, smart storage, and impressive fuel economy, the Venza XLE delivers a premium hybrid SUV experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza XLE 21,044 KM $39,898 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Sequoia Limited 3,426 KM $108,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 35,090 KM $47,289 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,898

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Toyota Venza