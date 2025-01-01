Menu
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L 8-Speed 4MOTION delivers power and versatility with a 3.6-litre V6 engine producing 276 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for seven and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lb. The refined cabin features leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and aluminum accents. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a Fender premium audio system. Safety highlights include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a power liftgate for added convenience.

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

43,859 KM

Details Description Features

$40,798

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

13154686

2022 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$40,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,859KM
VIN 1V2BR2CA6NC530752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Stripe Quarzit Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA30752
  • Mileage 43,859 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Alloy Wheel Package

2022 Volkswagen Atlas