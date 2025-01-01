$40,798+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$40,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Stripe Quarzit Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA30752
- Mileage 43,859 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L 8-Speed 4MOTION delivers power and versatility with a 3.6-litre V6 engine producing 276 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for seven and a towing capacity of up to 5,000 lb. The refined cabin features leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and aluminum accents. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and a Fender premium audio system. Safety highlights include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a power liftgate for added convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
