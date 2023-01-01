$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
32,558KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10037019
- Stock #: 20550
- VIN: 3VVAX7B21NM026605
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,558 KM
Vehicle Description
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This SUV has 32,558 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. Strong proportions make sure this all-wheel drive 2022 Taos looks ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Trendline has all of the tech you expect with heated seats, KESSY Go with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and roof rack, and automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Led Lights, Touchscreen.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
