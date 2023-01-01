Menu
2022 Volkswagen Taos

12,256 KM

Details Features

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
Comfortline

Comfortline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

12,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVLX7B20NM089350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1741B
  • Mileage 12,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

