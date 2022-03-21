Menu
2022 Volkswagen Taos

20 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Volkswagen Taos

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8906872
  • Stock #: 17190
  • VIN: 3VVAX7B26NM076724

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17190
  • Mileage 20 KM

Vehicle Description

This VW Taos is a daily driver that's anything but everyday. This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is for sale today.

The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUVW can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2022 Volkswagen Taos.This low mileage SUV has just 20 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Taos's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. Strong proportions make sure this all-wheel drive 2022 Taos looks ready for action. This Volkswagen Taos Trendline has all of the tech you expect with heated seats, KESSY Go with push-start button and remote cargo access, a futuristic digital cockpit, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Exterior style features stylish alloy wheels, black accents and roof rack, and automatic LED headlights that offer brilliant illumination and feature a distinct signature look. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Led Lights, Touchscreen.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

