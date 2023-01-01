$34,499+ tax & licensing
$34,499
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
34,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10358763
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX1NM080266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PS3577067A
- Mileage 34,895 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8