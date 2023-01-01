Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

34,895 KM

Details Features

$34,499

+ tax & licensing
$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,499

+ taxes & licensing

34,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10358763
  • Stock #: PS3577067A
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX1NM080266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PS3577067A
  • Mileage 34,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

