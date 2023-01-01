Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

15,188 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline R-Line Black Edition

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX9NM163835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

