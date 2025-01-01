$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Interior Colour Hazelnut/Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA29445
- Mileage 102,035 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line combines performance, luxury, and advanced technology. It is powered by a 2.0?L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 184?hp and 221?lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard 4MOTION® all-wheel drive. Inside, it offers leather upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology and safety features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a Fender® premium audio system, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, and autonomous emergency braking. Exterior highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels, R-Line trim, chrome accents, and adaptive LED headlights. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
