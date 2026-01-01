$21,398+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-line
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$21,398
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX2NM037962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email White Rock Dodge
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White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$21,398
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan