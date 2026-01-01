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2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

61,705 KM

Details Features

$21,398

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Watch This Vehicle
14116231

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-line

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

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Contact Seller

$21,398

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
61,705KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX2NM037962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-9156

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$21,398

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan