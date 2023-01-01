Menu
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

17,672 KM

Details Description

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

P8 Ultimate - NO PST!!

P8 Ultimate - NO PST!!

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

17,672KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10085943
  • Stock #: U3570 - INCOMING
  • VIN: YV4ED3GB3N2000232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FJORD BLUE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes certified by Volvo with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty  finance rates as low as 1.99% Text our sales team @ 604-265-9053

Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

