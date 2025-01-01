$42,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40
Recharge Pure Electric P8 eAWD Ultimate
Location
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$42,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace the future of driving with the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate, now available in stunning Denim Blue at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This all-electric luxury SUV delivers an exhilarating 402 horsepower with instant torque and all-wheel drive, ensuring a responsive and dynamic driving experience.
Designed with Scandinavian sophistication, the XC40 Recharge Ultimate features signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek grille-less front, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted for modern convenience, offering premium leather-free upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, and a spacious, tech-focused interior.
Stay connected with the advanced Google-based infotainment system, featuring built-in Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store, along with Apple CarPlay and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Safety remains a Volvo hallmark, with features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring providing confidence on every drive.
The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate in Denim Blue is the perfect combination of sustainability, performance, and luxury. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this cutting-edge EV firsthand!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
