Embrace the future of driving with the 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate, now available in stunning Denim Blue at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This all-electric luxury SUV delivers an exhilarating 402 horsepower with instant torque and all-wheel drive, ensuring a responsive and dynamic driving experience. Designed with Scandinavian sophistication, the XC40 Recharge Ultimate features signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek grille-less front, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted for modern convenience, offering premium leather-free upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, and a spacious, tech-focused interior. Stay connected with the advanced Google-based infotainment system, featuring built-in Google Maps, Assistant, and Play Store, along with Apple CarPlay and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. Safety remains a Volvo hallmark, with features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring providing confidence on every drive. The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate in Denim Blue is the perfect combination of sustainability, performance, and luxury.

2022 Volvo XC40

42,799 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8 eAWD Ultimate

12151989

2022 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8 eAWD Ultimate

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,799KM
VIN YV4ED3UB2N2718438

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,799 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2022 Volvo XC40