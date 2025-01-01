Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Thunder Grey Experience the perfect blend of electrified performance and Scandinavian luxury with the 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Finished in Thunder Grey, this high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV offers electrifying power, precision handling, and Polestar-tuned dynamics to elevate every drive. Key Features: Plug-In Hybrid Power The T8 Twin Engine combines a turbocharged & supercharged engine with an electric motor, delivering 415 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque. Polestar Engineered Performance Upgraded Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and Polestar-tuned drivetrain for an exhilarating drive. Google Built-In Seamless integration with Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store. Gold Polestar Accents Signature gold seatbelts, brake calipers, and exclusive styling set it apart. Premium Interior Nappa leather and textile sport seats with metal mesh aluminum trim. Bowers & Wilkins Audio Immersive, high-fidelity sound for an unmatched audio experience. Pilot Assist & Volvo Safety Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more. Pure Electric Mode Drive emissions-free with an extended electric range for city commuting. The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is built for drivers who crave performance without compromise. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive and experience the pinnacle of Volvos electrified power! Let me know if youd like to highlight specific mileage, certifications, or offers!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2022 Volvo XC60

51,811 KM

Details Description

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Polestar Engineered - NO PST!!

Watch This Vehicle
12263371

2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Polestar Engineered - NO PST!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,811KM
VIN YV4BK0DP7N1942149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3879
  • Mileage 51,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Thunder Grey

Experience the perfect blend of electrified performance and Scandinavian luxury with the 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Finished in Thunder Grey, this high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV offers electrifying power, precision handling, and Polestar-tuned dynamics to elevate every drive.

Key Features:
Plug-In Hybrid Power The T8 Twin Engine combines a turbocharged & supercharged engine with an electric motor, delivering 415 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque.
Polestar Engineered Performance Upgraded Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and Polestar-tuned drivetrain for an exhilarating drive.
Google Built-In Seamless integration with Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store.
Gold Polestar Accents Signature gold seatbelts, brake calipers, and exclusive styling set it apart.
Premium Interior Nappa leather and textile sport seats with metal mesh aluminum trim.
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Immersive, high-fidelity sound for an unmatched audio experience.
Pilot Assist & Volvo Safety Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more.
Pure Electric Mode Drive emissions-free with an extended electric range for city commuting.

The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is built for drivers who crave performance without compromise. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive and experience the pinnacle of Volvos electrified power!

Let me know if youd like to highlight specific mileage, certifications, or offers!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla SE 66,428 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression - LOCAL/LOW KM for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression - LOCAL/LOW KM 38,823 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT 45,504 KM $30,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2022 Volvo XC60