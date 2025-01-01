$57,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3879
- Mileage 51,811 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered Thunder Grey
Experience the perfect blend of electrified performance and Scandinavian luxury with the 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered. Finished in Thunder Grey, this high-performance plug-in hybrid SUV offers electrifying power, precision handling, and Polestar-tuned dynamics to elevate every drive.
Key Features:
Plug-In Hybrid Power The T8 Twin Engine combines a turbocharged & supercharged engine with an electric motor, delivering 415 horsepower and 523 lb-ft of torque.
Polestar Engineered Performance Upgraded Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and Polestar-tuned drivetrain for an exhilarating drive.
Google Built-In Seamless integration with Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store.
Gold Polestar Accents Signature gold seatbelts, brake calipers, and exclusive styling set it apart.
Premium Interior Nappa leather and textile sport seats with metal mesh aluminum trim.
Bowers & Wilkins Audio Immersive, high-fidelity sound for an unmatched audio experience.
Pilot Assist & Volvo Safety Suite Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Aid, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more.
Pure Electric Mode Drive emissions-free with an extended electric range for city commuting.
The 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is built for drivers who crave performance without compromise. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today for a test drive and experience the pinnacle of Volvos electrified power!
Let me know if youd like to highlight specific mileage, certifications, or offers!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
