Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design | Silver Dawn Metallic | Plug-In Hybrid | Certified by Volvo | Accident-Free Elevate your drive with this stunning 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design, finished in sophisticated Silver Dawn Metallic. This accident-free, Certified by Volvo plug-in hybrid SUV blends bold Scandinavian design with advanced electrified performance for an exceptional driving experience. Powered by Volvo’s T8 Plug-In Hybrid powertrain, the XC60 combines a supercharged and turbocharged engine with an electric motor to deliver an impressive 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. The Standard Range model offers smooth hybrid efficiency and powerful all-wheel-drive confidence, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures. The R-Design interior enhances every journey with a sporty yet luxurious atmosphere — featuring Nappa leather and Nubuck seats, metal mesh aluminum trim, and a driver-focused cockpit. Premium amenities include: Panoramic sunroof Heated front seats and steering wheel 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display Wireless phone charging LED headlights with Active Bending Lights Power tailgate As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, it includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive inspection, and Volvo-backed peace of mind. Combining modern design, innovative technology, and hybrid versatility, this 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design embodies the best of Scandinavian performance and craftsmanship. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2022 Volvo XC60

41,537 KM

Details Description

$56,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-

Watch This Vehicle
13072030

2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

  1. 13072030
  2. 13072030
  3. 13072030
  4. 13072030
  5. 13072030
  6. 13072030
  7. 13072030
  8. 13072030
  9. 13072030
  10. 13072030
  11. 13072030
  12. 13072030
  13. 13072030
  14. 13072030
  15. 13072030
  16. 13072030
  17. 13072030
  18. 13072030
  19. 13072030
  20. 13072030
  21. 13072030
  22. 13072030
  23. 13072030
  24. 13072030
  25. 13072030
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$56,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,537KM
VIN LYVBR0DM2NB957459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVER DAWN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4002
  • Mileage 41,537 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design | Silver Dawn Metallic | Plug-In Hybrid | Certified by Volvo | Accident-Free

Elevate your drive with this stunning 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design, finished in sophisticated Silver Dawn Metallic. This accident-free, Certified by Volvo plug-in hybrid SUV blends bold Scandinavian design with advanced electrified performance for an exceptional driving experience.

Powered by Volvo’s T8 Plug-In Hybrid powertrain, the XC60 combines a supercharged and turbocharged engine with an electric motor to deliver an impressive 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. The Standard Range model offers smooth hybrid efficiency and powerful all-wheel-drive confidence, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures.

The R-Design interior enhances every journey with a sporty yet luxurious atmosphere — featuring Nappa leather and Nubuck seats, metal mesh aluminum trim, and a driver-focused cockpit. Premium amenities include:

Panoramic sunroof

Heated front seats and steering wheel

12.3-inch Digital Driver Display

Wireless phone charging

LED headlights with Active Bending Lights

Power tailgate

As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, it includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive inspection, and Volvo-backed peace of mind.

Combining modern design, innovative technology, and hybrid versatility, this 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design embodies the best of Scandinavian performance and craftsmanship.

Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD Momentum 79,017 KM $32,585 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater 78,219 KM $48,585 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail- for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail- 41,537 KM $56,585 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2022 Volvo XC60