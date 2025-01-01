$56,585+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$56,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SILVER DAWN METALLIC
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4002
- Mileage 41,537 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design | Silver Dawn Metallic | Plug-In Hybrid | Certified by Volvo | Accident-Free
Elevate your drive with this stunning 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design, finished in sophisticated Silver Dawn Metallic. This accident-free, Certified by Volvo plug-in hybrid SUV blends bold Scandinavian design with advanced electrified performance for an exceptional driving experience.
Powered by Volvo’s T8 Plug-In Hybrid powertrain, the XC60 combines a supercharged and turbocharged engine with an electric motor to deliver an impressive 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. The Standard Range model offers smooth hybrid efficiency and powerful all-wheel-drive confidence, perfect for both city commuting and weekend adventures.
The R-Design interior enhances every journey with a sporty yet luxurious atmosphere — featuring Nappa leather and Nubuck seats, metal mesh aluminum trim, and a driver-focused cockpit. Premium amenities include:
Panoramic sunroof
Heated front seats and steering wheel
12.3-inch Digital Driver Display
Wireless phone charging
LED headlights with Active Bending Lights
Power tailgate
As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, it includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive inspection, and Volvo-backed peace of mind.
Combining modern design, innovative technology, and hybrid versatility, this 2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge R-Design embodies the best of Scandinavian performance and craftsmanship.
Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
604-588-6088