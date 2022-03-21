Menu
2022 Volvo XC60

4,524 KM

Details

$64,990

+ tax & licensing
$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2022 Volvo XC60

2022 Volvo XC60

B6 Momentum

2022 Volvo XC60

B6 Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$64,990

+ taxes & licensing

4,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8675033
  • Stock #: UC405733
  • VIN: LYV062RK5NB016574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
