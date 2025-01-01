Menu
Electrified Elegance. Scandinavian Craftsmanship. Experience flagship luxury and cutting-edge plug-in hybrid performance in this 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Extended Rangea stunning 7-passenger SUV finished in Onyx Black Metallic over a rich Amber Nappa leather interior. With extended electric-only driving capability and a powerful supercharged and turbocharged engine working in harmony, the T8 powertrain delivers impressive efficiency without compromising performance. Smooth, silent EV driving for short trips and instant torque when you need itthis XC90 does it all. Inside, youre surrounded by Scandinavian elegance and thoughtful design: Amber Nappa leather upholstery with ventilated front seats Heated front and rear seats + heated steering wheel Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System Advanced 12.3" digital driver display & 9" Sensus touchscreen Panoramic sunroof & 4-zone climate control Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive with adaptive cruise control Built on Volvos safety-first legacy, this XC90 also includes: 360° camera Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert Collision Avoidance with Intersection Assist Front and rear park assist Whether youre commuting in silent electric mode or road-tripping with the family, this XC90 delivers unmatched comfort, capability, and sustainability. Certified by Volvo and accident-free, this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to meet Volvos highest standards. It also qualifies for special CPO finance rates and includes an extended 6-year/160,000 km warranty from the original in-service date. ?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey 15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC ?? Call us today to book your private viewing or test drive. Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2022 Volvo XC90

63,530 KM

Details Description

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Extended Range

12725892

2022 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Extended Range

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,530KM
VIN YV4H60CL1N1830461

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Electric
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # UX983148
  Mileage 63,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Electrified Elegance. Scandinavian Craftsmanship.

Experience flagship luxury and cutting-edge plug-in hybrid performance in this 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Extended Rangea stunning 7-passenger SUV finished in Onyx Black Metallic over a rich Amber Nappa leather interior.

With extended electric-only driving capability and a powerful supercharged and turbocharged engine working in harmony, the T8 powertrain delivers impressive efficiency without compromising performance. Smooth, silent EV driving for short trips and instant torque when you need itthis XC90 does it all.

Inside, youre surrounded by Scandinavian elegance and thoughtful design:

Amber Nappa leather upholstery with ventilated front seats

Heated front and rear seats + heated steering wheel

Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System

Advanced 12.3" digital driver display & 9" Sensus touchscreen

Panoramic sunroof & 4-zone climate control

Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive with adaptive cruise control

Built on Volvos safety-first legacy, this XC90 also includes:

360° camera

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert

Collision Avoidance with Intersection Assist

Front and rear park assist

Whether you're commuting in silent electric mode or road-tripping with the family, this XC90 delivers unmatched comfort, capability, and sustainability.

Certified by Volvo and accident-free, this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to meet Volvos highest standards. It also qualifies for special CPO finance rates and includes an extended 6-year/160,000 km warranty from the original in-service date.

?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC
?? Call us today to book your private viewing or test drive.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Extended Range for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Extended Range 63,530 KM $65,990 + tax & lic

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2022 Volvo XC90