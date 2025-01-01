$65,990+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Extended Range
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$65,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UX983148
- Mileage 63,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Electrified Elegance. Scandinavian Craftsmanship.
Experience flagship luxury and cutting-edge plug-in hybrid performance in this 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription Extended Rangea stunning 7-passenger SUV finished in Onyx Black Metallic over a rich Amber Nappa leather interior.
With extended electric-only driving capability and a powerful supercharged and turbocharged engine working in harmony, the T8 powertrain delivers impressive efficiency without compromising performance. Smooth, silent EV driving for short trips and instant torque when you need itthis XC90 does it all.
Inside, youre surrounded by Scandinavian elegance and thoughtful design:
Amber Nappa leather upholstery with ventilated front seats
Heated front and rear seats + heated steering wheel
Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System
Advanced 12.3" digital driver display & 9" Sensus touchscreen
Panoramic sunroof & 4-zone climate control
Pilot Assist semi-autonomous drive with adaptive cruise control
Built on Volvos safety-first legacy, this XC90 also includes:
360° camera
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert
Collision Avoidance with Intersection Assist
Front and rear park assist
Whether you're commuting in silent electric mode or road-tripping with the family, this XC90 delivers unmatched comfort, capability, and sustainability.
Certified by Volvo and accident-free, this vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and reconditioned to meet Volvos highest standards. It also qualifies for special CPO finance rates and includes an extended 6-year/160,000 km warranty from the original in-service date.
?? Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC
?? Call us today to book your private viewing or test drive.
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
