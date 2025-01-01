Menu
Experience Scandinavian luxury at its finest with the 2022 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in timeless Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This elegant 7-passenger SUV combines a powerful 316-horsepower supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine with Volvos legendary all-wheel drive system, delivering smooth and confident performance in any condition. The Inscription trim represents the height of Volvo refinement, featuring premium Nappa leather seating, genuine wood inlays, a crystal gear shifter by Orrefors®, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. Stay connected and in control with a 12.3-inch digital driver display, 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For added comfort, the XC90 offers ventilated front seats and four-zone automatic climate control, while passengers enjoy one of the most spacious and serene cabins in its class. Volvos world-renowned safety features come standard, including Blind Spot Monitoring, 360° Surround View Camera, Cross Traffic Alert, and City Safety collision mitigation. With its graceful design, powerful performance, and luxurious details, the 2022 XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this flagship SUV in person! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2022 Volvo XC90

56,645 KM

Details Description

2022 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater

2022 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
56,645KM
VIN YV4A22PL7N1848403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3980
  • Mileage 56,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Scandinavian luxury at its finest with the 2022 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in timeless Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This elegant 7-passenger SUV combines a powerful 316-horsepower supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine with Volvos legendary all-wheel drive system, delivering smooth and confident performance in any condition.

The Inscription trim represents the height of Volvo refinement, featuring premium Nappa leather seating, genuine wood inlays, a crystal gear shifter by Orrefors®, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. Stay connected and in control with a 12.3-inch digital driver display, 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For added comfort, the XC90 offers ventilated front seats and four-zone automatic climate control, while passengers enjoy one of the most spacious and serene cabins in its class.

Volvos world-renowned safety features come standard, including Blind Spot Monitoring, 360° Surround View Camera, Cross Traffic Alert, and City Safety collision mitigation.

With its graceful design, powerful performance, and luxurious details, the 2022 XC90 T6 Inscription in Crystal White is the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this flagship SUV in person!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2022 Volvo XC90