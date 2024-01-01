Menu
Account
Sign In
Intelligent versatility and a performance-centered design ensures this Acura MDX is as driven as you are! This 2023 Acura MDX is for sale today. <br> <br>Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 32,560 kms. Its granite in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our MDXs trim level is A-Spec. Take things to the next level with this MDX A-Spec, complete with selectable drive modes, impressive handling, heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth streaming. Safety is assured, with collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. This A-Spec trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system, navigation, cooled seats, ultrasuede and leather seats, hands free liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2023 Acura MDX

32,560 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Acura MDX

A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,560KM
VIN 5J8YE1H0XPL801785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Intelligent versatility and a performance-centered design ensures this Acura MDX is as driven as you are! This 2023 Acura MDX is for sale today.

Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 32,560 kms. It's granite in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our MDX's trim level is A-Spec. Take things to the next level with this MDX A-Spec, complete with selectable drive modes, impressive handling, heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth streaming. Safety is assured, with collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. This A-Spec trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system, navigation, cooled seats, ultrasuede and leather seats, hands free liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Ford Escape XLT 134,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn 218,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats 123,000 KM $33,881 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2023 Acura MDX