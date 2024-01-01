$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,560KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5J8YE1H0XPL801785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,560 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Intelligent versatility and a performance-centered design ensures this Acura MDX is as driven as you are! This 2023 Acura MDX is for sale today.
Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 32,560 kms. It's granite in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is A-Spec. Take things to the next level with this MDX A-Spec, complete with selectable drive modes, impressive handling, heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth streaming. Safety is assured, with collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. This A-Spec trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system, navigation, cooled seats, ultrasuede and leather seats, hands free liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Sleek and sophisticated, this Acura MDX comes fresh and ready to rip with 5 selectable and customizable drive modes to ensure that you stay connected to the road no matter the conditions. But why stop there? This SUV is more than just a capable family hauler, after all. With cutting edge technology, supreme comfort for all passengers, and surprising cargo space, this Acura MDX is the obvious choice for you next family adventure vehicle.This SUV has 32,560 kms. It's granite in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our MDX's trim level is A-Spec. Take things to the next level with this MDX A-Spec, complete with selectable drive modes, impressive handling, heated seats, memory settings, one touch third row access, ambient lighting, and a moonroof. The interior tech is cutting edge with touchpad infotainment with an HD display, wireless Qi charging, Wi-Fi, voice recognition, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Siri Eyes Free, and Bluetooth streaming. Safety is assured, with collision warning, lane keep and road departure assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and traffic sign recognition. To top it all off the style says motion even at a stand still along with aluminum wheels, automatic Jewel Eye LED headlamps, keyless entry, and a power liftgate. This A-Spec trim also adds an upgraded infotainment system, navigation, cooled seats, ultrasuede and leather seats, hands free liftgate, and front and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2012 Ford Escape XLT 134,516 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 Longhorn 218,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - Heated Seats 123,000 KM $33,881 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2023 Acura MDX