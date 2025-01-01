$59,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Acura MDX
Platinum Elite SH-AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$59,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UEX44169
- Mileage 33,184 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite SH-AWD Flagship Performance and Tech in White
Experience true luxury, precision, and family-focused versatility in this 2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite, finished in striking Platinum White Pearl. As Acuras top-tier trim, the Platinum Elite offers premium materials, cutting-edge safety tech, and a powerful V6 engine with Super Handling All-Wheel Drivemaking it ideal for West Coast drivers who want confidence, style, and refinement in every season.
Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine (290 hp) with SH-AWD Responsive and smooth power with advanced handling
?? Platinum White Pearl Exterior Elegant and timeless
?? Quilted Milano Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats with 16-way power adjustment
?? Genuine Open-Pore Wood & Brushed Aluminum Trim
?? Surround View Camera System + Front & Rear Parking Sensors
?? Panoramic Moonroof Expansive and bright
?? 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster + Head-Up Display
?? 12.3" HD Center Display with Navigation Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
?? ELS Studio 3D® Premium Audio System (16-speaker)
?? AcuraWatch Safety Suite Includes Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Info & more
?? Hands-Free Power Tailgate + Remote Start
?? 20" Shark Gray Alloy Wheels
With its perfect blend of utility, elegance, and performance, this MDX Platinum Elite stands out as a leader in the luxury SUV segment.
?? Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey Contact us today to schedule your private viewing or learn about finance and trade-in options.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
