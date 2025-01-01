Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite SH-AWD Flagship Performance and Tech in White Experience true luxury, precision, and family-focused versatility in this 2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite, finished in striking Platinum White Pearl. As Acuras top-tier trim, the Platinum Elite offers premium materials, cutting-edge safety tech, and a powerful V6 engine with Super Handling All-Wheel Drivemaking it ideal for West Coast drivers who want confidence, style, and refinement in every season. Key Features: 3.5L V6 Engine (290 hp) with SH-AWD Responsive and smooth power with advanced handling ?? Platinum White Pearl Exterior Elegant and timeless ?? Quilted Milano Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats with 16-way power adjustment ?? Genuine Open-Pore Wood & Brushed Aluminum Trim ?? Surround View Camera System + Front & Rear Parking Sensors ?? Panoramic Moonroof Expansive and bright ?? 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster + Head-Up Display ?? 12.3" HD Center Display with Navigation Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ?? ELS Studio 3D® Premium Audio System (16-speaker) ?? AcuraWatch Safety Suite Includes Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Info & more ?? Hands-Free Power Tailgate + Remote Start ?? 20" Shark Gray Alloy Wheels With its perfect blend of utility, elegance, and performance, this MDX Platinum Elite stands out as a leader in the luxury SUV segment. ?? Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey Contact us today to schedule your private viewing or learn about finance and trade-in options.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2023 Acura MDX

33,184 KM

Details Description

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Acura MDX

Platinum Elite SH-AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12646083

2023 Acura MDX

Platinum Elite SH-AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,184KM
VIN 5J8YE1H80PL802370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UEX44169
  • Mileage 33,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite SH-AWD Flagship Performance and Tech in White

Experience true luxury, precision, and family-focused versatility in this 2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite, finished in striking Platinum White Pearl. As Acuras top-tier trim, the Platinum Elite offers premium materials, cutting-edge safety tech, and a powerful V6 engine with Super Handling All-Wheel Drivemaking it ideal for West Coast drivers who want confidence, style, and refinement in every season.

Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine (290 hp) with SH-AWD Responsive and smooth power with advanced handling
?? Platinum White Pearl Exterior Elegant and timeless
?? Quilted Milano Leather Seats Heated & ventilated front seats with 16-way power adjustment
?? Genuine Open-Pore Wood & Brushed Aluminum Trim
?? Surround View Camera System + Front & Rear Parking Sensors
?? Panoramic Moonroof Expansive and bright
?? 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster + Head-Up Display
?? 12.3" HD Center Display with Navigation Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
?? ELS Studio 3D® Premium Audio System (16-speaker)
?? AcuraWatch Safety Suite Includes Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Info & more
?? Hands-Free Power Tailgate + Remote Start
?? 20" Shark Gray Alloy Wheels

With its perfect blend of utility, elegance, and performance, this MDX Platinum Elite stands out as a leader in the luxury SUV segment.

?? Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey Contact us today to schedule your private viewing or learn about finance and trade-in options.Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 210,064 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Momentum for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Momentum 39,375 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T LE N Line FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T LE N Line FWD 59,670 KM $24,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2023 Acura MDX