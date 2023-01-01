Menu
2023 Audi RS 6

6,260 KM

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Avant 4.0 TFSI quattro - Cooled Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

6,260KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,260 KM

Vehicle Description

This dramatically-styled Audi RS6 is enthralling to drive, without compromising on practicality. This 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant is for sale today.

Not only can this Audi RS6 estate relentlessly accelerate and quickly reach terrifying speeds in no time, but it'll carry a quartet of passengers in complete comfort along with all their gear. Featuring a lavish interior with plenty of high-tech features, this one-of-a-kind station wagon is practical, versatile, and ridiculously rewarding to drive.This low mileage wagon has just 6,260 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 591HP 4.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our RS 6 Avant's trim level is 4.0 TFSI quattro. This intimidating RS 6 Avant combines performance and style with a dual row sunroof, heads up display, LCD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, heated and cooled Valcona leather seats with an RS design, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, proximity key with push button start, and a proximity power liftgate. This performance wagon provides power and practicality with a hybrid electric motor and a lithium ion battery, dual exhaust, Programmable LED headlamps, fog lamps, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, distance pacing with traffic stop and go, and an aerial view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Hud, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation

Comfort

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Collision Mitigation

