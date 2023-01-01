2023 Audi RS 6

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 2 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10226598

10226598 Stock #: 20970

20970 VIN: WUA1CBF22PN900222

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,260 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Tailgate Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Safety Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio HUD LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.