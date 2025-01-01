Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Buick Enclave Essence White 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. GM Details:

* 150+ Point Inspection
* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, weâre offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App
* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS
* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first
* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)
* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

2023 Buick Enclave

59,000 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing

2023 Buick Enclave

59,000 KM

Details Description

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence

2023 Buick Enclave

Essence

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW2PJ236945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Buick Enclave Essence White 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Certified. GM Details:

* 150+ Point Inspection
* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, weâre offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App
* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS
* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first
* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)
* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2023 Buick Enclave