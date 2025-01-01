2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
$30,888

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Used
12,790KM
VIN 3GCNAAED8PG353385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 12,790 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2WD for Sale

Key Features:

Powerful & Efficient Performance: The 2023 Silverado 1500 delivers impressive towing capacity and fuel efficiency. Perfect for any worksite or daily hauling needs.

2WD for Smooth On-Road Driving: Designed for optimal performance on paved roads, offering a balanced ride and easy handling.

Durable & Ready for the Job: Built tough with high-quality materials for long-lasting reliability, this truck can handle heavy loads, tools, and equipment with ease.

Spacious & Practical Interior: Comfortable seating for [number] and plenty of storage space for your gear, featuring easy-to-use controls and technology designed for work.

Advanced Safety Features: Includes standard safety features like rearview camera, stability control, and more to keep you safe on every journey.

Infotainment & Connectivity: The Work Truck trim comes with a simple yet functional infotainment system, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto for seamless connectivity.

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

