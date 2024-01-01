$48,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
SXT Cloth Seats| Cold Weather Package| Back up Camera
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$48,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Cloth Seats | Cold Weather Package | Backup Camera: Discover the 2023 Dodge Durango SXT
Riding the edge of innovation, your next adventure awaits in the drivers seat of our latest automotive marvel..
Presenting the 2023 Dodge Durango SXT, a pre-owned SUV with only 12,659 km on the odometer, now available at Langley Chrysler.. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step and theres no better place to start than in the drivers seat of this Durango.. With its sleek black exterior paired with a sophisticated black interior, this vehicle is designed to turn heads..
Equipped with a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, the Durango SXT offers a seamless blend of power and efficiency.. The Cold Weather Package ensures youre ready for any climate, while cloth seats provide premium comfort for all passengers.. The backup camera adds an extra layer of safety and convenience, making every drive a confident one..
This SUV comes with a suite of features to elevate your driving experience:
- Spoiler for enhanced aerodynamics
- Advanced Traction Control for superior handling
- Tachometer and Compass for precise navigation
- Comprehensive safety with ABS Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, and Dual front side impact airbags
- Comfort features including Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Steering, and Automatic temperature control
- Entertainment and ease with Steering wheel mounted audio controls and a Leather steering wheel
- Practicality with Split folding rear seat, Rear seat centre armrest, and ample storage solutions
The Durango SXT also boasts modern conveniences such as Rain sensing wipers, Heated door mirrors, and Fully automatic headlights to ensure optimal visibility in all conditions.. With additional features like Speed control, Configurable driver settings, and Power 4-way driver lumbar support, this vehicle is crafted for your comfort and convenience.. Dont just love your car, love buying it! Visit Langley Chrysler today and experience firsthand why the 2023 Dodge Durango SXT is the perfect companion for your next journey.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
