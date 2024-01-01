Menu
2023 Dodge Durango

73,657 KM

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

VIN 1C4SDJCT3PC567689

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,657 KM

This Dodge Durango is more than a family SUV with its impressive performance and features. This 2023 Dodge Durango is for sale today.

Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2023 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 73,657 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Durango's trim level is R/T. This Durango R/T delivers incredible performance thanks to an upgraded powertrain and performance suspension, and also comes with an express open/close sunroof, a power operated liftgate for rear cargo access, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats with lumbar support and memory function, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, and upgraded tow equipment with hitch and sway control and trailer brake control. The standard features continue with remote engine start, a sport leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 and features inbuilt GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, ParkSense with rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Sport Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

