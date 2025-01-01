Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2023 Dodge Hornet

38,780 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Hornet

GT

12159342

2023 Dodge Hornet

GT

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$33,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,780KM
VIN ZACNDFAN0P3A05377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A05377
  • Mileage 38,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Upholstery: leatherette
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Emissions: 50 state
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Rear bumper color: black
Infotainment: Uconnect
Suspension control: frequency selective
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Capless fuel filler system
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Upholstery accents: cloth
Rocker panel color: black
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Reading lights: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB rear / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / reclining
Smart device app compatibility: Dodge Connect
Smart device app function: maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location

2023 Dodge Hornet