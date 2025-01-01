$31,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,301KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98PBA35644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 Ford Edge Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Odometer is 7116 kilometers below market average!
AWD.
Odometer is 7116 kilometers below market average!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
