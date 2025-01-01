Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Ford Edge Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br /><br />AWD.<br /><br /><br />Odometer is 7116 kilometers below market average!

2023 Ford Edge

55,301 KM

Details Description

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

12955028

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,301KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98PBA35644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Ford Edge Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Odometer is 7116 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

