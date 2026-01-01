$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,285 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Honda Civic Sedan LX CVT delivers a strong combination of efficiency, comfort, and modern technology. It features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 158 horsepower paired with a smooth continuously variable transmission and front-wheel drive for refined daily performance. Inside, it offers a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital driver display, heated front seats, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. Honda Sensing safety systems include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. A spacious interior, 419-litre trunk, and fuel economy near 6.0 L/100 km highway enhance its everyday practicality. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916