2023 Honda CR-V

13,166 KM

Details Features

$50,896

+ tax & licensing
Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

13,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H95PH206189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-XXXX

778-736-0334

