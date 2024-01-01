Menu
Account
Sign In
Fresh oil change! No accidents! The 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD offers a sophisticated blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers 190 horsepower and comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Real Time All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction. The interior boasts leather-trimmed seats, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system. Safety features include Honda Sensing® technology, with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and lane-keeping assist. With spacious seating, ample cargo space, and a sleek, modern design, the EX-L 4WD provides a balanced and efficient driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Honda CR-V

21,127 KM

Details Description

$40,870

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
11912651

2023 Honda CR-V

EX-L 4WD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Contact Seller

$40,870

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,127KM
VIN 2HKRS4H76PH108226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA08226
  • Mileage 21,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh oil change! No accidents! The 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L 4WD offers a sophisticated blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, it delivers 190 horsepower and comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and Real Time All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction. The interior boasts leather-trimmed seats, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an eight-speaker audio system. Safety features include Honda Sensing® technology, with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and lane-keeping assist. With spacious seating, ample cargo space, and a sleek, modern design, the EX-L 4WD provides a balanced and efficient driving experience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2022 Toyota Prius TECHNOLOGY AWD-e for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Prius TECHNOLOGY AWD-e 31,073 KM $35,996 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla SE 6M for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla SE 6M 38,406 KM $29,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 35,131 KM $36,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,870

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V