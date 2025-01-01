$36,998+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Urban Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA24471
- Mileage 51,509 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Honda CR-V Sport 4WD features a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque, paired with a CVT. Its Real-Time AWD with Intelligent Control System and selectable drive modes—Normal, ECON, and Snow—enhance all-season capability. Distinctive Sport styling includes gloss-black 18-inch alloy wheels, black grille, roof rails, LED headlights, dual chrome exhaust tips, and a power moonroof. The interior offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, sport seats, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard Honda Sensing technologies provide adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road-departure mitigation for comprehensive safety. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
