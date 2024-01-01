$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey Fabric
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,127 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! No Accidents! The 2023 Honda Odyssey EX offers a blend of comfort, convenience, and safety features. It includes a 280-horsepower V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. Inside, it features Magic Slide second-row seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Safety is prioritized with Honda Sensing, a suite of driver-assist technologies, including adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, and lane-keeping assist. Additional features include remote engine start, power sliding doors, and a power driver's seat with lumbar support, making it a versatile choice for families. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
+ taxes & licensing
