2023 Hyundai Elantra

345 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430679
  • Stock #: PO03915
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG6PU597691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 345 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2023 Elantra Essential features cloth heated front seats, 5-inch colour display AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, smartphone/USB auxiliary input jacks, Appla CarPlay and Android Auto, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, and is powered by its 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this sedan is ready for immediate delivery.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
CYBER GREY
ATLAS WHITE
Front collision mitigation
Abyss Black
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
FLUID METAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

