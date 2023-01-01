$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 10430679
- Stock #: PO03915
- VIN: KMHLM4AG6PU597691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 345 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2023 Elantra Essential features cloth heated front seats, 5-inch colour display AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, smartphone/USB auxiliary input jacks, Appla CarPlay and Android Auto, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, and is powered by its 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this sedan is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
