2023 Hyundai Elantra

350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430682
  • Stock #: PO03913
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG7PU590457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 350 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred features HEATED FRONT SEATS & HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 16-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, automatic headlamps, a front grille with a chrome finish, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, and is powered by its 2.0L MPI Atkinson 4 cylinder engine paired with a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Premium cloth seating surfaces
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Telematics
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
Requires Subscription
INTENSE BLUE
AMAZON GREY
Electric Shadow
CYBER GREY
ATLAS WHITE
Front collision mitigation
Abyss Black
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
FLUID METAL

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

