Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Hyundai Elantra

390 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10430685
  2. 10430685
  3. 10430685
  4. 10430685
  5. 10430685
  6. 10430685
  7. 10430685
  8. 10430685
  9. 10430685
  10. 10430685
  11. 10430685
  12. 10430685
  13. 10430685
  14. 10430685
  15. 10430685
  16. 10430685
  17. 10430685
  18. 10430685
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430685
  • Stock #: PO03914
  • VIN: KMHLN4AG4PU602819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 390 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury features HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS & HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, automatic headlamps, a front grille with a chrome finish, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Elantra is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
BLACK
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Polar White
SPACE BLACK
FIERY RED
Requires Subscription
INTENSE BLUE
AMAZON GREY
Electric Shadow
CYBER GREY
ATLAS WHITE
Front collision mitigation
Abyss Black
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
FLUID METAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2013 Lexus ES 350
91,530 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SEDAN
 52,290 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3
30,665 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory