2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 10430685
- Stock #: PO03914
- VIN: KMHLN4AG4PU602819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 390 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury features HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS & HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, air conditioning with manual temperature control, cruise control, rear 60/40 split fold rear seatbacks, remote keyless entry system with an alarm, power door locks and windows with driver's auto down, automatic headlamps, a front grille with a chrome finish, Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-Force Distribution and Brake Assist, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Elantra is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
