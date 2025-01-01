Menu
2023 Hyundai Elantra

52,503 KM

Details Description

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Luxury

12970343

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid Luxury

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,503KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ9PU044168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4466
  • Mileage 52,503 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY | HYRBID | APPLE CARPLAY |

Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Electric Shadow I4 6-Speed Dual Clutch FWD



Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the

Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax


Odometer is 7231 kilometers below market average!


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

