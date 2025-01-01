$26,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Luxury
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Luxury
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,503KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ9PU044168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4466
- Mileage 52,503 KM
Vehicle Description
LUXURY | HYRBID | APPLE CARPLAY |
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Electric Shadow I4 6-Speed Dual Clutch FWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the
Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
Odometer is 7231 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Electric Shadow I4 6-Speed Dual Clutch FWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the
Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. At White Rock Hyundai, we help you get where you want to go. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
Odometer is 7231 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 36,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 52,503 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT 59,410 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2023 Hyundai Elantra