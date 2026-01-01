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2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * Motor Trend Automobiles of the year

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

16,709 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

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14189600

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,709KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8KRDAF5PU194242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Teal Gray 2-tone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4677
  • Mileage 16,709 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5