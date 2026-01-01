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2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
16,709KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8KRDAF5PU194242
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Teal Gray 2-tone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4677
- Mileage 16,709 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Awards:
* Motor Trend Automobiles of the year
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5