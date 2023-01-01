$31,996+ tax & licensing
$31,996
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2023 Hyundai KONA
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$31,996
+ taxes & licensing
6,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10230155
- Stock #: VW1735
- VIN: KM8K22AB1PU004524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,222 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8