$40,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
Electric Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AG7PU167709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # IV40440A
- Mileage 14,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate Blue Wave Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Why Buy From us? *7x Hyundai Presidentâs Award of Merit Winner *3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence *AutoTrader Dealer of the Year M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): - 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program - 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee - Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection - Full Synthetic Oil Change - BC Verified CarFax - Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Odometer is 1519 kilometers below market average!
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
