Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate Blue Wave Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

Odometer is 1519 kilometers below market average!

2023 Hyundai KONA

$40,000

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$40,000

VIN KM8K33AG7PU167709

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IV40440A
  • Mileage 14,550 KM

Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate Blue Wave Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD

ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.

*All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.


Odometer is 1519 kilometers below market average!


3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$40,000

