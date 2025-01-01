Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential Lunar White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp CVT FWD

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax

Odometer is 32981 kilometers below market average!

2023 Hyundai KONA

18,292 KM

Details Description

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

12312209

2023 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,292KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K12AB6PU990474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4320
  • Mileage 18,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Essential Lunar White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp CVT FWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* CarFax


Odometer is 32981 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2023 Hyundai KONA