$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2023 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,801KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CAB5PU986469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KN56781A
- Mileage 53,801 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Hyundai Kona 2.0L Preferred Lunar White 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp CVT AWD
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2013 Ford C-MAX SEL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Tesla Model 3 Base 25,637 KM $42,991 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 3,963 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2023 Hyundai KONA