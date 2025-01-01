$48,498+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Mono Tone - Nappa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA96672
- Mileage 28,220 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade AWD Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger delivers refined performance with a 3.8L V6 engine producing 291 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for seven with premium Nappa leather captain’s chairs in the first two rows, both heated and ventilated. The driver enjoys a memory seat with Ergo-motion massage. Interior highlights include a microfiber suede headliner, ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system. Advanced tech includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, head-up display, surround-view monitor, remote smart parking, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and full smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
