Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade AWD Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger delivers refined performance with a 3.8L V6 engine producing 291 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for seven with premium Nappa leather captain’s chairs in the first two rows, both heated and ventilated. The driver enjoys a memory seat with Ergo-motion massage. Interior highlights include a microfiber suede headliner, ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system. Advanced tech includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, head-up display, surround-view monitor, remote smart parking, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and full smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

28,220 KM

Details Description

$48,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

AWD Ultimate Calligraphy 7P

Watch This Vehicle
12723096

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

AWD Ultimate Calligraphy 7P

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12723096
  2. 12723096
  3. 12723096
  4. 12723096
  5. 12723096
  6. 12723096
  7. 12723096
  8. 12723096
  9. 12723096
  10. 12723096
  11. 12723096
  12. 12723096
  13. 12723096
  14. 12723096
  15. 12723096
  16. 12723096
  17. 12723096
  18. 12723096
  19. 12723096
  20. 12723096
  21. 12723096
  22. 12723096
  23. 12723096
  24. 12723096
  25. 12723096
  26. 12723096
Contact Seller

$48,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,220KM
VIN KM8R5DGE1PU596672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Mono Tone - Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA96672
  • Mileage 28,220 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade AWD Ultimate Calligraphy 7-Passenger delivers refined performance with a 3.8L V6 engine producing 291 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for seven with premium Nappa leather captain’s chairs in the first two rows, both heated and ventilated. The driver enjoys a memory seat with Ergo-motion massage. Interior highlights include a microfiber suede headliner, ambient lighting, and a Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system. Advanced tech includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, head-up display, surround-view monitor, remote smart parking, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and full smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 683 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota 4Runner 410 KM $69,898 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT 15,340 KM $58,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,498

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2023 Hyundai PALISADE