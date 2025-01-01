Menu
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
14,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF1PH044104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax

