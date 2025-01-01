$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF1PH044104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 Shiftronic AWD
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* 120 point inspection
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* CarFax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
