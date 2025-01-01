Menu
Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2023 Hyundai Venue

67,043 KM

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

SEL

13061225

2023 Hyundai Venue

SEL

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,043KM
VIN KMHRC8A32PU252952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252952
  • Mileage 67,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Battery Saver
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Door trim: cloth
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Fender lip moldings: black
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Rocker panel color: black
Check rear seat reminder
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Roof rails: silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Assist handle: passenger side / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Smartphone integration: wireless Android Auto / wireless Apple CarPlay
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian / rear
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen
Solar-tinted glass: front / rear
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / dual level cargo area / front seatback
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$21,888

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2023 Hyundai Venue