Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2023 Jeep Wrangler

15,591 KM

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON 4X4

12148902

2023 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON 4X4

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,591KM
VIN 1C4JJXR63PW647940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 647940
  • Mileage 15,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Rear brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Tire type: all terrain
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Power windows: safety reverse
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.1
Axle ratio: 4.10
Interior accents: chrome
Emissions: 50 state
Upholstery: premium cloth
Premium brand: Alpine
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
Battery rating: 600 CCA
Door handle color: black
Fender lip moldings: black
Front bumper color: black
Rear bumper color: black
Removable roof: soft top
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 3000
Infotainment: Uconnect
Front brake width: 1.1
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Front fog lights: LED
Tinted glass: windshield
Rear brake width: 0.86
Steering ratio: 15.1
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Grille color: body-color
Parking brake trim: urethane
Tuned suspension: off-road
Rocker panel color: body-color
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Watts: 552
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 295
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Electric Motor HP: 134
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 100
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5250
Front stabilizer bar: electronic disconnecting
Smart device app compatibility: SiriusXM Guardian
Cargo area floor mat: rubber/vinyl
Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: aluminum alloy with painted accents
Floor mats: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Cupholders: front / illuminated / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Locking differential: front / rear
Tow hooks: front / rear
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low battery / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 6
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated / locking
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Storage: bin / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Electric motor charger connector: SAE J1772
Electric motor charging time (240V): 2.4 hours
Electric motor miles per charge: 21
Electric Motor Torque: 181
EV battery capacity: 17.3 kWh
EV on-board charger rating: 7.2 kW
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 270
Rear headrests: foldable / 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-XXXX

604-401-5454

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2023 Jeep Wrangler